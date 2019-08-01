Mojácar hosts 2019 Sea Swimming Competition

The second test of the Provincial Cross Swim Competition was recently held in Mojácar, organised by local Council’s Sports Department, through Almeria Council’s Inter-Municipal Sports Cooperation Programme.

Around 150 swimmers joined the event, the highest number to date, divided into the different categories for; Children, Juniors, Seniors, Master 1 and Master 2. Children were set a distance of between 250 and 500 metres, Juniors 1000 metres and the adult participants, 2000 metres. The Andalucían Swimming Federation were responsible for determining all the regulations and the necessary requirements for the event, including circuit marking, distance setting and judging.

Everyone reached their finish line without incident, including all the youngsters who took part, which this year totalled more than 30. Mojácar’s Sports Councillor, Ana García, followed the action throughout and was charged with the task of presenting the trophies to the winners of each category, as well as a medal for each participant provided by the Council. She added how popular this type of event has become, especially as it is suitable for everyone who loves this sport, be they federated swimmers or simply keen amateurs.

The local Council also provided all the refreshments on the day and to ensure safety, an ambulance with life support was on standby, as well as the Local Police and Civil Protection. Lifeguards were also watching on, with two rescue zodiac boats at their disposal and, canoes also went alongside the swimmers on their route.

The last two tests will be held on August 3rd in Garrucha and in Balanegra on the 24th, with Daniel Muñoz Segura from Aguadulce’s Galosport Sports Club and the Almería’s Bahía de Nación Swimming Club team currently in the lead.