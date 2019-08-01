La Zenia Boulevard promises the best shopping night of the Universe

We have finally discovered that we are not alone in the Universe. In hidden corners of the galaxy between stars and remote planets, there is life!

On 10 August 2019 the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center on the Orihuela-Costa have promised the best shopping night of the Universe.

The festivities begin at 8pm on Saturday, 10 August 2019, and run until 11pm that evening. The Shopping Center promises discounts, free gifts, and shows from another planet!

The La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center prides itself on being the largest commercial shopping center in the whole of the Alicante province.

It provides an enviable shopping experience with 150 stores which offer the best prices and the most varied assortment. Of the 150 stores at the La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center, there are many household names such as Alcampo, Decathlon, Primark, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Norauto, Media Markt, Zara with its new image, Lefties, H&M, C&A, Massimo Dutti, among many others. In addition, there are many exclusive stores which guests of the La Zenia Boulevard can visit and pamper themselves. These include quality brands such as Guess, Geox, Via di Milano (Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, etc.), Astoria (Meex, Hogo Boss, CK), Z&A (Tommy and Lacoste), etc. And for the little ones you can find Tutto Picolo, Mayoral, Zippy or Baby Center Pekes, among others.

there is also a large play area for the children, and a jumping zone fully equipped with trampolines. The center also offers ten pin bowling and the fabulous, fully licensed, Casinos del Mediterráneo.

Located 10 minutes from Torrevieja, 5 minutes from Campoamor, 30 minutes from Cartagena, 55 minutes from Murcia, 37 minutes from Elche, 47 minutes from Alicante, 15 minutes from San Javier, it is an ideal destination to browse, buy, walk, have fun and be enchanted.

The evening offers something for everyone and is surely one which should not be missed!