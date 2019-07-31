By Andrew Atkinson

WHO’S That Lady, The Isley Brothers hit, will be an appropriate song at Glorious Goodwood Ladies Day on August 1 – with thousands of beautiful ladies, donning summer dresses and fascinators – as top fashion designs showcase at the races!

Walkinthesand (1.50) each-way, trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Ryan Moore, and Wargrave, each-way, trained by J. A. Stack, with Jamie Spencer up, are both fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Unibet Handicap over 1 mile and 1 furlong.

Threat (2.25) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Tom Marquand, and Dream Shot (ew) trained by J. Tate, with Jamie Spencer up, are selected in the Qatar Richmond Stakes G2 (C1) over 6f.

Spanish Mission (3.00) (ew) trained by David Simcock, with Jamie Spencer in the saddle, and Constantinople, trained by Aidan O’Brien, with Ryan Moore up, are fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Qatar Gordon Stakes G3 over 1m 3f.

The Qatar Nassau Stakes G1 over 1m 1f, has a winner’s purse of £340,000, with Aiden O’Brien trained Hermosa (3.35) with Ryan Moore up, and Sun Maiden (ew) trained by Sir Michael Stoute, with Danny Tudhope up, fromthehorsesmouth.tips

The Telegraph Nursery C2 over 7f fromthehorsesmouth.tips are Toro Strike (4.10) (ew), Indian Creek (ew) and Picture Frame (ew).

The Market Insurance British EBF MSF over 7f (C2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips African Swift (4.45) (ew), Craylands (ew) and Ruby Power (ew).

The Tatler Handicap C3 over 5f fromthehorsesmouth.tips Tinto (5.20), (ew), Pink Flamingo (ew) and Pass The Gin (ew).

*fromthehorsesmouth.tips and Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper racing correspondent Andrew Atkinson will be judging the Best Dressed Lady competition at Silverstones Restaurant, Algorfa.

The post WHO’S THAT LADY! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.