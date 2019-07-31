WATCH: Thomas Detry breaks Guinness World Records™ title in Spain

Belgian Thomas Detry broke previous individual record by nearly four seconds

Sean Crocker, Paul Dunne and Guido Migliozzi also took part in the attempts

New record was set at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina on the Costa del Sol

Thomas Detry sensationally set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the ‘Fastest hole of golf by an individual’, shaving nearly four seconds off the previous quickest time in the process.

The European Tour and Official Partner Hilton challenged Belgian Detry, along with American Sean Crocker, Ireland’s Paul Dunne and Italian Guido Migliozzi to break the existing record of one minute 33.37 seconds at Real Club de Golf Guadalmina, near Malaga, in the south of Spain.

The rules of the attempt dictated that the par five tenth hole had to play a minimum of 500 yards with each player required to finish the hole carrying the same number of clubs they started with.

After some highly respectable – and often dramatic – attempts, it was 26 year old Detry who succeeded in breaking the standing record, going from tee to green in just one minute 29.62 seconds.

Following some exuberant celebrations, new record holder Detry said: “It was so tough but it was a lot of fun! As a boy I used to get the Guinness World Records book for Christmas and I guess my name will be going in it now which is very cool!”

Guinness World Records Official Adjudicator Anna Orford, who also presided over Team France’s successful relay golf attempt at Valderrama in 2016, said: “As the Official Adjudicator for Guinness World Records, I was able to witness the four players give their absolute all to bring home the title, however Thomas Detry’s speed and shot-making secured the Belgian his Guinness World Records title for the Fastest hole of golf by an individual in a hugely impressive one minute 29.62 seconds. An officially amazing record breaking moment!”

This is the third time the European Tour has challenged some of its stars to break a Guinness World Records title, after a four-man team from England bettered a record set by a French quartet a year earlier for the relay-based ‘Fastest hole of golf by a team of four’ title.