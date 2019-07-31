Quesada in Fiesta

Although the event has already begun, this weekend marks the climax of the annual fiestas in Quesada, just down the road from Torrevieja, in honour of San Justo.

The mayor of Rojales, Antonio Pérez Garcia, has welcomed everybody to the event, which he describes as being for all the family and friends. That notion sums up the general mood, as everyone is indeed welcome to the party.

You can pick up the full schedule from the tourist information office, but on Friday night there is an international music group playing, “The New Wave”, with rock and pop music starting at 10:30 p.m., followed by a disco until 05:30 a.m.

Saturday is the most important day however, with bouncy castles set up in the main area on Plaza Blanca, before the carnival parade sets off at 10:00 p.m., with prizes on offer for the best groups taking part. Again, a disco will take over until 05:30 in the morning.

On Sunday there is a performance from the “Sofía Sánchez” school of dance, and rumba from “Arte Pallá”, fireworks at midnight, and the disco through the night once more.