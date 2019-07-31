Prisoner killed following argument over snoring in Fontcalent

A prisoner in Fontcalent prison killed his cellmate on Monday morning after an argument about the snoring of the aggressor.

The murder took place after midnight in a cell in Fontcalent prison to which the National Police responded at one o’clock in the morning.

According to the information released by prison staff and by police investigators, the aggressor, a 37-year-old Spaniard, had an argument with his cellmate, a 57-year-old Algerian, because of his snoring.

The verbal dispute ended with blows following which the Algerian inmate died. The aggressor notified the prison officers but they were unable to save his life.

Several blows to the head are thought to have been the cause of death although this is subject to confirmation by an autopsy that is currently being carried out.

Following the death, agents of the Provincial Brigade of the Judicial Police and the Provincial Brigade of the Scientific Police, as well as the judicial commission, took over the cell where they collected data and carried out a thorough inspection.

The inmate has been transferred to a police cell where he will provide a statement following which he will be made available to the courts.