Life’s a Beach for fromthehorsesmouth.tips

By Andrew Atkinson

Liberty Beach, fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, won the Market Insurance Molecombe Stakes G3 over 5 furlongs on day two of Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.

John Quinn trained Liberty Beach (11-8) ridden by Jason Hart, finished ahead of Alligator Alley (8-1): “Liberty Beach was very brave, in going through a gap.

“She’s so laid back at home. To win at Glorious Goodwood is really nice. To come here and win a Group 3 race,” said jockey Hart.

Sir Mark Prescott pulled a rabbit out of the hat, when Timoshenko (9-1) unraced for 354 days, won the Unibet Goodwood Handicap, over 2 miles 4 furlongs, beating Sienesational in a 19 runners’ field.

“Timoshenko, off for almost a year, has kept improving. It’s a thrill it all came together,” said Prescott, saddling his 16th winner of the season.

Durston (13-2) fromthehorsesmouth.tips each way selection, was unlucky when going down a neck, behind Sir Ron Priestley (6-1) in the Unibet Handicap over 1m 3f.

Sir Ron Priestley, entered for the St Leger (odds 25-1) was trainer Mark Johnston’s 49th winner at Glorious Goodwood.

Jockey Franny Norton said: “He rides the race for you – I’m just a passenger! We’re having a good year. I’m lucky enough to be party of the team. Mark Johnston trains winners for fun.”

Mighty Spirit, fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, finished second in the Alice Keppel EBF 5f race.

Lady of Shaloff (4.45) fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection, was a non-runner.

