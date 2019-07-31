Imserso tourism delay threatens to wipe out offseason in Costa Blanca

As we enter the month of August, Costa Blanca hotels are warning that there is still absolutely no information on the Imserso (Institute for the Elderly and Social Services) tourism program for the elderly, on which they rely during the low season

The discounted holiday scheme, which provides a great deal of occupation to many hotels, should begin in mid-September with the arrival of the first retirees, business that allows hotels to remain open in Benidorm, Guardamar, Torrevieja, Altea, Calpe and Dénia.

Hotel staff now say that they see their continued employment in danger because many hotels are considering closing as, according to Hosbec, the delay can cause them to miss the season.

In 2015, the program wasn’t introduced until late July, which meant that the first groups of elderly tourists didn’t arrive until January 2016.

Just 45 days before the start date for ordinary sales (marketing usually gets underway between 14-20 September), the Public tender has not been able to release information regarding hotels, quotas and other conditions for the accommodation and transport offer that is included in this holiday program, that administers the largest winter operation in the national market.

Hoteliers warn that it has never previously been awarded so late or accumulated so many delays and as such, in view of this administrative paralysis, many are beginning to make alternative plans which could mean that the Imserso program does not go ahead.

Under normal conditions, the first clients of the program would start arriving at the hotels from 15 October but in the current uncertainty the nervousness is beginning to set in with the staff of many hotels seeing the continuation of their jobs through the winter in real danger.