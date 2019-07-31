El Plantio2 GS July Medal

A sadly depleted turnout, due to members returning to the dubious delights of the English Summer and others on flying visits, left only five competing for El Plantio 2’s monthly medal. After two years of trying to win the coveted trophy, Barry Walthall was finally successful with a bogey free round.

Nearest the pins – Hole 5, Bryan Watson and Hole 9, Alistair Douglas..

Second place, Handicap 6.9, Alistair Douglas – 56.1 shots.

First place, Handicap 15.6, Barry Walthall – 53.4 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.