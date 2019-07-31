Dettori is just Too Darn Hot!

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori was successful on John Gosden trained Too Darn Hot, fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes over a mile on day two of Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday.

“It was a very good race,” said Dettori, after Too Darn Hot (evens) owned by Lady Webber, wife of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, finished ahead of Circus Maximus (9-2) and I Can Fly (14-1).

Gosden, who is toying with plans to race in the 1 mile Briggs Cup mile in America, said: “They set an easy pace, and I told Frankie to be patient.

“The gap came, and he went through it. He’s an out and out speed horse, one that showed class.”

Dettori added: “Too Darn Hot is blessed. A wonderful horse. I am so lucky to work for John Gosden, a genius of a trainer.

“I’ve had an amazing run of races. It may not continue – Mr Gosden is the genius.”

