Councillor identifies 400 outstanding public works in Los Alcazares

María José Benzal, the councillor for public roads, parks and gardens in Los Alcazares, has said that in the first month of her tenure she has already implemented works within her municipal public highway department, for almost 400 repairs to be carried out as part of the Municipal Immediate Attention Service (SMAI).

The SMAI, a team made up of a foreman and two operatives, has been tasked with carrying out immediate repairs to all of the minor damages identified on municipality streets that can be quickly repaired.

The councillor said that not all of the maintenance tasks have yet been identified but stated that members of the public identifying such tasks can communicate them to the council through the municipal website Green Line (www.lineaverdelosalcazares.com) or in writing through the City Council Registry, addressed to Vía Pública.

These include the repair of pavements, signage, painting of pedestrian crossings, ramps for people with reduced mobility, street cleaning, tree pruning, litter, lighting and suchlike.

She said that many of the tasks can be carried out at ZERO COST to the municipality, since they will be carried out by reusing and restoring materials that have been lying abandoned in the municipal warehouses for many years.

The councillor added that she would like to congratulate the SMAI service and the team of operators, gardeners, plumbers and painters who form a workforce of 12 staff for the way in which they quickly respond and solve the problems as quickly and efficiently as possible.