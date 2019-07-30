Two new motorcycles for Horadada Police

The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez Sánchez accompanied by the Councillor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, Chief Inspector, José Antonio Hernández and Local Police agents, were on hand to take delivery of two new motorcycles that were incorporated into the mobile fleet last week.

The acquisition of the two motorcycles, both Suzuki burgman 200 cc, cost 11,956.78 euros, but will enable the service provided by the agents to be improved.

The mayor said that “the Local Police had four motorcycles and with the acquisition of these two, new bikes they will have six, so that the available police transport now amounts to eight vehicles and six motorcycles”.