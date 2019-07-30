Trick-rider star Emma’s ultimate dream job – the big one!

EMMA Tytherleigh talks exclusively to reporter Andrew Atkinson about her life-changing move, after five years in Spain starring in Flamenco shows in Alicante.

“So much has changed since I left Spain, performing in my Flamenco shows – to chase the childhood dream of running away to the circus,” said Emma.

Emma, starring in ‘Circus Vegas’, an American theme show that travels all over the UK and Ireland, performing as a Trick Rider, said: “Out of the blue, I was given the opportunity ride for Europe’s best Trick Riding team, Academy Hasta-Luego, based in Nimes, France.”

Emma, living in Munich, has performed in the world’s largest equestrian theatre show, Cavalluna, including in Showpalast Munchen.

“This was the ultimate dream job for me, the big one!,” said Emma.

ONLY in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader – coming soon!