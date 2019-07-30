STRADIVARIUS WINS TRIO OF GOODWOOD GOLD CUPS

By Andrew Atkinson

JOHN Gosden trained Stradivarius completed three consecutive Goodwood Gold Cups on Day 1 of Glorious Goodwood on Tuesday.

“He’s come and won the race – he knows how to win – such a grand horse, in winning three Goodwood Gold Cups,” said Gosden.

Ridden by Frankie Dettori, Stradivarius (4-5f) worked his way through the field over the 2 miles race, taking the lead approaching the final furlong, with Dettori punching the air in victory, before passing the winner’s post, beating De Ex Bee (11-2) by a neck, with Cross Counter (3-1) finishing third.

“Frankie waved at the crowd – he rode him coolly,” added Gosden.

Italian maestro Dettori, who dismounted with his famous leap off the saddle, said: “Stradivarius is a ‘push-button’, we had everything covered.

“Stradivarius is a jockey’s dream. What a horse to ride! He’s the one to beat, a perfect race. A bit of a boy, who only does what he needs to do.”

Stradivarius is only the second horse to win the Goodwood Gold Cup three times in the race’s 200 year history, with Double Trigger also successful in a trio of wins.

“We are very lucky to have horses like Stradivarius in the yard,” said Gosden.

David Elsworth trained Sir Dancealot (6-1) ridden by G. Mosse, and Pinatubo (6-4f) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by James Doyle, returned to the winner’s enclosure on Day one.

