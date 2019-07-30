Specsavers Ópticas sponsor Costa Blanca Lions Summer Camp

The Costa Blanca Lions Summer Camp brings 22 young people from around the world to visit the Costa Blanca and enjoy a mix of cultural, sporting and charitable activities. The Lions Clubs from around the Costa Blanca work together to put on a packed schedule of events for these youngsters and promote friendship, respect and solidarity among these international visitors.

Optical chain Specsavers Ópticas has sponsored the Costa Blanca Lions Summer Camp this year by providing t-shirts for the youngsters to wear. Francisco Jurado, Store Director of Specsavers Ópticas in Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia also visited the Melvin Jones glasses recycling centre with the group to see the important work they do and help to clean and sort the glasses before they are delivered to those in need around the world. They are proud to be able to support such a great initiative.

“We have been collecting glasses to donate to the Lions Clubs across all our stores for many years now and work closely with our local clubs, so we are very happy to sponsor the uniform for the camp and help out in activities where we can”, commented Francisco Jurado.

“It was very valuable for me to visit the Melvin Jones Glasses Recycling Centre and see the excellent work they do for others and help out alongside the Costa Blanca Lions Club Summer Camp participants. From September we will look at other ways that we can help the centre and support the incredible work they do.”

“As an international optical brand with stores in 10 different countries and a multicultural, multilingual team here in Spain, we whole-heartedly support the key message of friendship, respect and solidarity between different nationalities. It is great to be able to welcome these youngsters to our area and help them have an amazing experience they will never forget.

”Specsavers Ópticas stores are located in Calpe, Javea, Benidorm, Torrevieja, Guardamar and La Zenia on the Costa Blanca and offer high quality, affordable optical care and free, comprehensive eye tests including important health checks. Find your nearest store by visiting www.specsavers.es.

Find out more about the Costa Blanca Lions Summer Camp online at www.lionscostablancacamp.com