SPANGLES FEATURES IN CORALES EN EL MAR CONCERT

Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus featured amongst the choruses and choirs taking part in the XIX Corales en El Mar concert in Los Alcázares last weekend. “This is one of the favourite concerts on the Spangles calendar and we feel honoured and privileged to take part each year” remarked Musical Director, Wendy Grant.

Spangles delighted the predominantly Spanish audience by performing some songs in Spanish: Eres Tu, La Bamba, Cuando Calienta el Sol, as well as their signature piece, in Maori, Pokare Kare Ana. Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Ginés Pérez Cervera, presented Spangles with a commemorative plaque after their performance.

Established in December 2004 with just five ladies, Spangles now numbers more than 40 members and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with a gala dinner dance. It’s been a busy year so far for the chorus and the rest of 2019 is even busier, with several public and private concerts booked, especially around the Christmas period. If you’d like to catch one of their concerts, here is a list of current bookings:

Macmillan Fundraiser – Friday, 27 September – 12.00, La Torre Golf Resort, 30709, Roldán, Torre-Pacheco Murcia

ADAPT Private Concert – Saturday, 2 November – 11.00 – Hogar Del Pensionista de Lo Pagan, Calle Las Palmas, 30740 Lo Pagan, San Pedro del Pinatar

Costa Cálida Chronicle Exhibition/20th Anniversary – Saturday, 9 November – 11.00 – Sheraton Hacienda del Álamo Golf & Spa Resort, Avenida Hacienda del Alamo 11, Fuente Alamo, 30320

Christmas Lights Ceremony – Sunday, 1 December – 20.00 – Spanglish, Balsicas

Spangles 15 Anniversary Dinner Dance – Thursday, 5 December – 19.30 – Hotel Traiña, San Pedro del Pinatar

Cruz Azul Fundraiser – Saturday, 7 December – 11.00 – 12.00 – Overseas Supermarkets/Iceland, San Javier

Spangles Christmas Concert – Thursday, 12 December – 16.00 – Sala Anne Wolf, Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares

EuroNavidad – Saturday, 14 December – 19.30 – Sala Anne Wolf, Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares

U3A Concert – Monday, 16 December – 11.15 – CMO Building on the road behind the Carrefour Super Store, Torrevieja

To find out how to join or to book Spangles for an event, please call Lyn on 693 017 617, email info@spangleschorus.com or visit the website: www.spangleschorus.com.