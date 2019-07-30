Jesus to run rule over Monte in pre-season friendlies

CD Montesinos will warm up for the forthcoming 2019-20 season in the Valencia 2nd Regional with a pre-season friendly at the Municipal stadium on August 10 against U.D. Ilicitana (KO tbc).

New manager Jesus Santander, who replaced caretaker Ruben at the Los Montesinos, Alicante based club, will also run the rule over new sigings, with pre-season friendlies against Orihuela CF B on August 17 at the Municipal stadium, Los Montesinos (KO 7.30pm).

Santander, who played at Real Madrid, Malaga and Real Murcia in his youth, represented the Community of Valencia (u15s-u17s) being the Spanish champions.

Santander, born in Murcia, who played at FC Torrevieja (CD Torrevieja) prior to injury prematurely ending his career, will also be casting an eye on CD Montesinos youth players during pre-season.

CD Montesinos will also play a pre-season friendly against Murcia 1st Regional team Cabezo de Torres on August 23 at the Municipal stadium (KO 8.30pm).

CD Montesinos will host San Fulgencio on August 28 (KO tbc) and host Thader B (KO tbc) on August 31.

CD Montesinos 2019-20 squad: Keeper Carlos, Manu, Morante, Dimitry, Fernando, German, Maccan, Josema, Carlos Lorente, Alfredo, Diego. Luis Toledano, Alex Pamies, Pastor. Santos, Gonzalo, Manu, Nicolas Chupov, Lucas, Diego Barroso Pepe.