Guardamar will invest one million euros in remodeling la Avenida de Los Pinos

Guardamar council has tendered the works with which it intends to provide a comprehensive makeover to of the most emblematic spaces of the city: la Avenida de Los Pinos, which runs between the town centre and the Reina Sofía Park pine forest , and connects with el paseo del Ingeniero Mira.

This avenue is one of the areas that provides the greatest community and economic activity in the municipality, where there are a very high number of shops, restaurants and other service activities that take place along the road, taking advantage of the natural framework, playgrounds, space as it enters the Reina Sofía Park.

The tender – the administrative procedure by which companies submit their offers is now open, with a budget of 1,010,000 euros (taxes included) . Interested construction companies have until 26 August 26 to register their proposals.

Apart from the remodelling that will change the appearance of the area, popularly known as “la calle del Chollo” because of the abundance of terraces and restaurants, the project calls for the free movement of pedestrians. It also requires “urgent improvements to the sanitation network and the adaption of new technical requirements that will reduce conservation problems”.

In addition, the project requires the remodelling of the entire Reina Sofía Park which will improve access, pedestrian traffic, and provide a much better image of the area.

The work, with an execution period of 4 months, although companies can reduce it in their bids, will also resolve accessibility problems.

The project will continue along almost half a kilometre in length. In addition to the water supply collectors, sanitation, storm drain and lighting services will also be renewed, with the installation of 37 new lighting columns of different models.