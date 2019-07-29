Mojácar council approves energy efficiency improvements and a bylaw for dynamic advertising

Mojácar Council recently held two plenary sessions, extraordinary and ordinary, the latter being the new municipal corporation’s first since the May election.

At the extraordinary session, the political groups were constituted and, their spokespersons appointed. The spokesperson for the Popular Party will be María Luisa Pérez López and for the Socialist Party, Manuel Jesús Zamora Fernández. Representatives of the Corporation were also appointed into the provincial collegiate bodies.

The vote on Mojácar’s Energy Efficient Lighting was unanimously approved, which is part of the FEDER 2014-2010 subsidy plan for projects that include low-carbon economy savings. The purpose of the project is to improve public lighting energy efficiency throughout the town to make significant cost reductions.

Lights will be replaced by those with higher performance but lower costs, as well as supports and electrical panels in poor condition. New control systems will be installed, including astronomic timers and centralized management systems. The total project will cost 1,186,910 Euros, with an expected annual energy reduction of 60%, saving more than 70,000 Euros.

Also on the agenda was the approval of a municipal bylaw to regulate dynamic advertising within the town, that which is being carried out as part of a promotional commercial activity for goods or services as well as messages of a social, cultural, political nature. Also included are those similar activities being carried out in private and public areas, paths and roads. This regulation will cover manual advertising, house delivery, the use of public address vehicles, signs or material located on public roads or facades and, personal advertising.

People or companies who wish to advertise in this way must request authorization from the Mojácar Council in order to ensure that their proposed activity is respectful, is not misleading and, in the case of printed material, this should be recyclable with ecological inks and deposited afterwards in the appropriate collection containers.