Report and photographs by ANDREW ATKINSON

LUCIA Sanchez Cano is the choice of Queen for the 2019 Los Montesinos Patron Festivities in October, with Ladies of Honour, Maria Teresa Samper Cano and Maria Jose Rodriguez Macia, with Child Queen Agatha Minquez Andreu.

The choices were made in front of hundreds of people in Los Montesinos’ Sacred Heart square on Saturday July 27, as the Vega Baja town celebrated 29 years of Municipal autonomy from Almoradi.

“Let the celebrations begin!,” Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron, told me.

The XXIX Fiestas De La Segregacion, during July 25-30, featured a three hour concert by New Wave, a nationally and internationally renowned Spain pop-rock group, that sang hits from the 80s and 90s on Saturday – that had the people rocking and jiving the night away, until 1am: “Everyone is enjoying the live music,” said Mayor Butron.

“The week long childrens activities, water and foam party, gala of sport, along with the tastings of local produce on Saturday, and a gathering of Antique bikes and cars on Sunday, are part of our celebration,” said Mayor Butron.