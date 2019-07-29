Hondón Valley Legion’s Summer Party

Members and guests of the Hondón Valley Branch, The Royal British Legion, enjoyed a Summer party at El Fielato Restaurant at El Partidor (near Abanilla). The shady surroundings proved ideal in the hot weather and the local area overlooks the Rio Chicamo, a favourite destination for walkers.

At this very popular cave restaurant, we enjoyed and extensive Spanish menu which was followed by entertainment from local singer Rob Sweeney and those who felt more energetic, got up and danced to the extensive selection of music.

The Branch will take time off during August with the next full meeting taking place on the 17th September. Guests are most welcome and for more information please contact our secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community

website: www.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/hondon-valley