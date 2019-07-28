Women’s Professional Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch NWSL Matches

The FIFA Women’s world cup 2019 generated a significant amount of excitement with great TV ratings mainly due to the U.S team’s run for the title. As such, you may be wondering how to catch some of the players in action if you were among the millions of people flocking the best betting sites to wager on the US. The match broke the record on TV, with over 14 million viewers watching the match live.

To watch the female U.S players live in action without having to wait four years, you can follow the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) today. The NWSL is the U.S top women’s professional league, now in its eleventh season. That makes it the most successful female league in the U.S history, with all the players in the national team featuring in different matches every week. Here’s where you can watch the matches.

Where to watch NWSL Matches

During the women’s world cup wrap up, ESPN announced its plan to cover the remaining 14 matches in the NWSL 2019 season. Six of those matches will air on ESPN2, while the other eight would be available on ESPNews. Both the Oct. 27th championship game and the playoff semifinals are among the matches that will air on ESPN2.

The games airing on ESPN are just a drop in the ocean compared to the remaining matches in the regular NWSL season. However, you can find the games not airing on ESPN on Yahoo Sports, available through Android devices, iPad or iPhone, browser and Apple TV. Even better, Yahoo’s app doesn’t need you to log-in with a satellite or cable TV provider. That means anyone with internet access can stream the NWSL matches through Yahoo.

Streaming NWSL Matches Without Cable

If you’ve given up on cable TV, you’re not totally limited from watching ESPN’s NWSL coverage. However, you’ll need to sign up to a streaming service that has ESPN in its channel package. Fortunately, all the major streaming TV providers include ESPN’s channels except FuboTV. These streaming services include DirecTV Now, Playstation Vue, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

For those outside the U.S, NWSL matches are accessible through the league’s website or on its mobile app (iOS and Android).

You can also watch the games on ESPN’s broadcast by turning on a virtual private network (VPN). The VPN makes it seem like you’re in another country, allowing you to access sites or pages restricted in the region you’re currently living. That means a U.S ESPN subscriber would be able to access the action while traveling in Europe.