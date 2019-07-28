Congratulations to the people of Pilar de la Horadada on the celebration of 33 years of Independence from the city of Orihuela and also to the townsfolk of Los Montestinos who likewise celebrate 29 years of segregation from Almoradi.

Lots of events will be taking place in both municipalities during the coming days.

Inside the newspaper we feature a demand from the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce and from local mayors for the scrapping of the motorway tolls at Los Montesinos and La Zenia while the city of Orihuela has finally got its much expected coalition government as Ciudadanos join the PP administration.