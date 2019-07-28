Ladies purring over Dettori at Glorious Goodwood!

By Andrew Atkinson

Frankie Dettori heads for the Glorious Goodwood festival this week in the wake of his emotional win on Enable in the King George VI at Ascot on Saturday.

“Goodwood is such a picturesque course,” said Dettori, who will have the Ladies purring on his rides at the Chichester, west Sussex track.

“I hadn’t slept for a day leading up to the King George VI – I was carrying the pressure of the Nation,” said Dettori.

Enable kept her undefeated record intact – just – with a thrilling win, ahead of Crystal Ocean, getting the nod on a photo finish.

“What a mare! We’re on the road to Longchamp,” said Dettori, eyeing success in the Arc de Triomphe.

Italian superstar Dettori, 48, said: “In all my career the King George VI was the hardest race in my life.

“It was amazing and credit also goes to Crystal Ocean in defeat.”

Dettori, favourite for the 2019 Glorious Goodwood top jockey title, said: “I had to take a chance to drop back, as I wasn’t comfortable and Crystal Ocean was going well.

“Then the gloves came off – and Enable even surprised me. She was so courageous. A brilliant horse.

“A horse that is special to me – and gives me emotion – a super star.”

Dettori rides out Enable twice a week, and trainer John Gosden revealed: “Frankie is so fond of giving polo mints to Enable!”

Gosden added: “It was a great King George VI. Enable tells you what she wants to do and we’ll make a decision in August to where we go next.

“We are entered at York and aiming for the Arc. It’s a privilege to train such a horse – the ‘peoples horse’,”.

*fromthehorsesmouth.tips will be covering Glorious Goodwood (July 30-August 1) with special focus on Ladies Day, August 1, with in depth interviews and tips.

*Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper news and sports reporter, and fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent Andrew Atkinson will be judging Ladies Day ‘Best Dressed Lady’ competition at Silverstones Restaurant in Algorfa on August 1.

