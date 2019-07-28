8,554-1 eleven horse winning accumulator by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

By Andrew Atkinson racing correspondent fromthehorsesmouth.tips

DANDY’S Beano (5-4) got the ball rolling on Saturday with the fromthehorsesmouth.tips successful at Newcastle – with Global Hunter (4-6) landing a victory at Salisbury’s evening meeting to complete a 8,554-1 eleven horse winning accumulator.

Following Enable’s (8-15) victory in the King George VI at Ascot (see ‘Dettori in Love’ article) fromthehorsesmouth.tips Newcastle tip Morisco (6-1) trained by Tom Dascombe and ridden by Jane Elliott, obliged.

Angel Alexander (2-1) trained by Dascombe won at Chester; Abstemious (11-8) ridden by Jamie Spencer was successful at York, Litigious (4-6) returned to the winner’s enclosure at Chester. Shamshon (13-8) won at Newmarket, under jockey Marco Ghiani.

At Salisbury’s evening meeting fromthehorsesmouth.tips came up trumps with four winning tips.

Ethic (4-6), Monsieur Noir (4-11), Posted (2-1), and Global Hunter (4-6) ridden by Oisin Murphy, completed the 11 horse accumulator.

*fromthehorsesmouth.tips each way selections *Ripp Orf (10-1) ran fourth at Ascot *Skybet paid four places.

Appointed (11-2) York; Assembled (15-2) Newmarket; *Redemptive (13-2) *Skybet paid four places.

Non runners: fromthehorsesmouth.tips selections: Sandret, Beatboxer, Maxi Boy, Cool Sphere, Penarth Pier, Little Miss Kodi.

