You can REACH FOR THE STARS on September 26th, 27th and 28th September.

Along with a host of very talented amateur singers and dancers will be a group of excellent young dancers from TOTALLY DANCE (pictured here) to entertain you in this fabulous family variety show for all ages to enjoy.

Yvonne has choreographed a great tap number whilst Linda Devine has put together a line and jive dance to ‘test our male dancers’.

We are so proud of how they have embraced the fast and lively routines. Songs from the stars, big production numbers and very funny comedy routines will be performed by the New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio starting at 7.30pm for three fabulous nights.

Tickets, costing just 8€, are now available from the following outlets –

The Agency, La Marina; Tourist & Council Offices, Urb. Marina; Cards & More and The Post in Benijofar; Redz in Quesada. For more information contact – Sue 966 713822; Pam 966 796828 or Linda 966 712089/ (M) 648 524 372 email – devinelinda44@yahoo.com.

Proceeds from the shows will be donated to various local charities so, not only will you have a fabulous night out, you will also be helping some deserved charities.