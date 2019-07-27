Orihuela Chamber of Commerce calls for abolition of the AP-7 tolls

The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce considers the abolition of the AP-7 tolls at La Zenia and Los Montesinos a “priority”, and according to chamber president Mario Martinez an “absolutely necessary for businesses in Orihuela, the Vega Baja and all the coastal areas”.

Mario Martinez has unreservedly shown his support for the initiative of the Torrevieja Mayor, Eduardo Dolón, who has proposed bringing together all the local mayors to demand the implementation of at least a soft toll for the residents in the ten kilometre section where the two local tolls are located.

Martínez has gone further by insisting that the proposed meeting of mayors must also include the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce as well as all the business associations of the Vega Baja, (Asemvega, Jovega, OC Avanza etc), because all are working with similar goals as the regions of Alicante, Valencia and Madrid.

For years the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce has demanded the abolition of the tolls in the AP-7. It did so, following a CLR motion in 2013, a motion approved by the Town Hall, with the support of all the major political groups. In 2014 OC Avanza collected over 7,000 signatures in Orihuela Costa. This year the Orihuela Chamber of Commerce presented the Uneix Plan to the Government. This was endorsed by the business groups that participated in its drafting and included the total abolition of these two AP7 tolls to favour the development of commercial activities and business of the area.