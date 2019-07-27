MONTGO – FRIDAY 26th PETER WINS THE MEDAL COMPETITION

Today Friday 26th July Montgo Golf Society played a Medal competition, it was sponsored by Susie & John Snelling.

The winner was John Snelling with a Net 71 however in our tradition that the sponsor cannot win their own competition it means that Peter Gardiner won with Net 72, second was Tom Atkinson also with a Net 72 but Tom lost out on countback, third place went to John Ross with a Net 73. The best gross score was John Hall who had an 88.

We had 4 Nearest the Pins, these were won by Richard Fox with 8.83m on the 3rd, Neil Cuming with 1.35 on the 16th, John Hall with a second shot on the 5th to 2.17m & Julia Hall with a second shot on the 18th to 2.72m.

There was only one 2 today and this was by Neil Cuming who converted his shot on the 16th.

We had some knockout results this week, Sally Cottrell beat John Feek in the single by 1 hole. In the pairs knockout Terry Moore & John Ross beat Geoff Willcock & Richard Fox 5+4, and Ross & Jim Fletcher beat Sally & Keith Cottrell 2+1.

Next week is the Yorkshire Rose Bowl sponsored by our Vice Captain Gordon Gleeson, it is a Stableford.