Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for Saturday, 27 July 2019

The Irish lotto was launched in the late 1980s and it has gone on to raise more than €4.9 billion for good causes, funding projects in sport, recreation, health, welfare, arts, national heritage and the Irish language.

There are currently two draws each week – Wednesday and Saturday – and the Irish Lotto results and winning numbers are usually made available online shortly afterwards.

The Irish Lotto Results and Winning Numbers for the latest draw are:

4, 29, 30, 33, 40, 42, and the Bonus Ball 41

The Irish Lotto Plus 1 results were:

6, 19, 21, 23, 27, 30, and the Bonus Ball 16

The Irish Lotto Plus 2 results were:

2, 26, 31, 34, 37, 39, and the Bonus Ball 35

The winning raffle number is:

3712

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, 31 July 2019. The next jackpot will be a WHOPPING €7.5 million!

