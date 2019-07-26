Rojales Council continues to collaborate with Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre.

A group of young adults, between 16 and 21 years of age, recently visited Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre (EHCRC) in Rojales as part of a motivational and guidance programme for unqualified youth. The young participants were part of the JOOP Programme (Jove Oportunitat), which is designed and organised by the IVAJ (Institut Valencià de la Joventut) and financed by the European Social Fund.

The programme participants, together with the town council technician and their teacher, witnessed the centre’s care of 120 rescue horses, ponies and donkeys.

Miriam Ferrández, the Rojales group teacher affirmed, “Our group visit has helped us all to become more aware of the importance of caring for, and respecting animals. For some of the group, the idea of volunteering has also been aroused, which is very positive.”

One of the participants said, “It was very nice to touch the animals and be with them, but also very sad to hear their stories and to know people could mistreat them. Luckily there are rescue centres like this where animals are helped and become happy again.”

Yet another student commented, “I’ve always liked animals and can not understand how people could be capable of hurting them or abandoning them. I would like to volunteer here.”

Rescue centre founders, Sue and Rod Weeding, were delighted the young adults chose to visit the centre. “It is very encouraging to witness these young people interacting with our rescue animals,” said Sue.

EHCRC currently employs three locals as staff, but hope to provide more opportunities to the community should funding become available for more employment.

“Rojales council are incredibly supportive and are continuing to pursue possibilities to include our centre in employment and tourism opportunities,” said Sue. “Should funding become available, maybe one or more of these young people could work at the centre in the future.”

The rescue centre is currently ranking highly on Trip Advisor’s list of recommended activities in Rojales. The centre is now receiving more visitors from far afield including holidaymakers who are on cruises and dock in Alicante and if the date doesn’t coincide with an Open Day then they can easily organise a Private Tour. EHCRC is also now appearing in some in-flight magazines like Flybe.

If you would like to find out more information on visiting, supporting and donating then check out their website http://easyhorsecare.net/