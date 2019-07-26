CHANNON TO SCORE AT CHESTER

Alston to strike at Roodeye

By Andrew Atkinson

MICK Channon saddles Chynna (2.35 ew) in the MBNA Fillies Handicap Class 4 race over 7 furlongs at Chester on Saturday, with Adam J. McNamara up.

Former England and Southampton striker Channon’s runner Chynna, 14-1, who finished sixth of 11 on July 13 in a Class 2 race, and last won in July 2018, has raced in eight Class 1 races, and takes a drop in class at the Roodeye.

Preston, Longton, trainer Eric Alston saddles his only runner in Acclaim The Nation (3.10) 12-1, tipped each way by fromthehorsesmouth.tips along with Canford Bay and Angel Alexander, ew tips.

Spanish Angel (2.00) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert is tipped to win the Stella Artois Stakes over 5f.

Litigious (3.50) trained by John Gosden. Felix The Poet (4.25) ew; Miss Ranger (5.00) ew; Little India (5.35).

ASCOT showcases Enable (3.40) in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, saddled by John Gosden, with jockey Frankie Dettori up.

Enable, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips, unbeaten since April 2017, is 8-13 favourite to bag the winner’s purse of £708,875. Each-way tip Anthony Van Dyke trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore is 8-1. Betting: King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes. Enable 8-13, Crystal Ocean 11-4, Anthony Van Dyke 8-1, Defoe 9-1, Waldgeist 14-1, 20-1 bar.

Charlie Appleby trained Summer Romance (1.50) ridden by James Doyle; Beatboxer (2.25) ew, ridden by Dettori.

Rip Orf (3.00) ew and Spanish City, ew, are fromthehorsesmouth.tips in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes over 7f. Maxi Boy (4.15), Ower Fly (4.50) 16-1 ew. Lariot (5.20).

YORK selections: 2.05 Penwortham ew. 2.40 Growl ew; Encrypted ew. 3.15 Regal Beauty. 3.45 Abstemious. 4.20 Makawee. 4.55 Appointed ew. 5.25 Sparklealot ew.

NEWMARKET selections: 2.15 Ursa Minor. 2.50 Herculean. 3.25 Fabulist. 4.00 Revolutionise ew. 4.35 African Jazz ew. 5.10 Shamshon. 5.40 Assembled ew.

NEWCASTLE selections: 1.40 Dandy’s Beano. 2.10 Morisco ew. 2.45 Sandret ew. 3.20 St Andrews ew. 3.55 True North ew. 4.30 Al Hamdany ew. 5.05 Summer Beach ew.

SALISBURY selections: 5.15 Bond Angel. 5.45 Ethic. 6.15 Monsieur Noir. 6.45 Powerful Dream ew. 7.15 Posted. 7.45 Global Hunter. 8.15 War Brigade ew.

LINGFIELD selections: 5.30 Mykylachi; Banshoof ew. 6.00 Narina. 6.30 Cool Sphere. 7.00 Voltaic. 7.30 Penarth Pier ew. 8.00 Little Miss Kodi ew; Captain Sedgwick ew. 8.30 Redemptive ew.

