Torrevieja Civil Protection return to their posts

Torrevieja’s Councilor for Security and Emergencies, Federico Alarcón, has said that an agreement has been reached with all 41 of the town’s Civil Protection volunteers for them all to return to their duties as an essential body for the citizen security of Torrevieja.

He thanked the Chief Enrique Pizana, and the Deputy Chief, Estela Prieto for their conciliatory attitudes at a recent meeting following which all parties have shown their satisfaction for the reconsideration of the 41 Civil Protection volunteers to continue exercising their vocation of service for all Torrevejenses.

He said that he hopes that they will once again be an essential body as they make an important contribution to the security and control of the numerous events that are organised in the city of Torrevieja.