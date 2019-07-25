MOJÁCAR’S UNMISSABLE CANDLELIT NIGHT “NOCHE DE LAS VELAS”

On Thursday July 25th, Mojácar celebrates for the eighth year, its “Night of Candles”, when the atmosphere of the Old Town is made even more magical by the light of 6,000 white candles. It is unique celebration for everyone to join in and enjoy and over the years has become what is now one of the most important summer events in the province of Almeria.

Live music adds to the charm of Mojácar’s candlelit streets, which will be playing on the main squares as well as at the entrance of the Old Town at the cave of Mariquita la Posá where there will be a piano performance by Rosario Almansa.

In the Plaza del Fronton, Shirin’s Oriental Dance can be seen under the Arabic-inspired arches whilst the Plaza del Caño will host Juanma Linde’s intimate saxophone music featuring well known melodies.

On the Plaza del Parterre, you can listen to Monica Rubio & Friends with singing backed by violin and percussion. For something a little different, livening up the streets will be a Batucada procession, with its fast African influenced Brazilian music that always entertains everyone with their latest sounds.

You can also take time to gaze out into the dark Mojácar skies at many quieter spots surrounded only by candlelight and, telescopes will be placed at the Mirador del Castillo with specialists on hand to answer any questions on the stars, planets and constellations.

In all, there is a whole range of things to do and see on a night that is quite different to any other and, just as with all of Mojácar’s celebrations, the streets are transformed into the perfect atmospheric setting for the occasion.

The Town Council, Police and Tourist Office are all reminding everyone that on the evening, access to the Old Town from the Fuente area will be closed to traffic from 7 p.m. There will be a reinforced local bus service to assist travel to Old Town from 7 p.m. with different routes, stopping all along the beach road with additional stops from the Commercial Park and the petrol station.

Buses will be operational until 4 a.m. and you can buy tickets in advance from the different sales kiosks that will be set up at the busiest locations.