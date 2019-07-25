Live Facebook session for British Consulate

Next Tuesday 30 July at 4pm we will be holding our third Facebook Live session with HMA Simon Manley and Regional Consular Policy Advisor Lorna Geddie.

We know there are still many outstanding questions about what Brexit means for you as UK nationals living in Spain. And whilst we can´t promise to have all the answers, we can promise to give you up-to-date, accurate advice and information.

You can send questions by direct message, or tune in live and submit questions directly to the team.

And don´t worry if you can´t make it as you´ll be able to watch the recording afterwards. We look forward to hearing from you.