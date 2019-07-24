Los Montesinos commemorate 29 years of segregation from Almoradi

By Andrew Atkinson

LOS Montesinos commemorate twenty nine years of Municipal autonomy – 1990-2019 – during July 25-30 in the picturesque Vega Baja hamlet.

“The Segregation from Almoradi in 1990 was an unforgettable day for Los Montesinos – people took to the streets to celebrate,” said Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.

The XXIX Fiestas De La Segregacion sees a plethora of activities – catering for all ages – presented by the ‘Holiday’ teams at Los Montesinos Ayunmiento.

Los Montesinos, Alicante, which has under 5,000 inhabitants, formerly part of Almoradi, will reminisce the street parties of 29 years ago, that saw the people line the paths as bands marched through the streets.

The Election of the Fiesta Queens and Ladies in Waiting of the Fiestas Patronales 2019 will be chosen.

There are six days of live music; childrens activities, including a water and foam party, a Gala of sport, Gymkhana of testing in teams, tastings of local produce, and a gathering of Antique bikes and cars.

The XXIX Fiestas De La Segregacion will also hold a Thanksgiving Mass celebration.