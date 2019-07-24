El Plantio2 Hidden Partners

Ten players formed the basis of a Hidden Partners Competition where, no matter how well you played, you could end up as an also-ran if your partner had a bad day. Fortunately, the players scoring well today drew partners scoring well enough to allow them to claim the prizes.

Nearest the pins – Hole 6, Ian Burroughs and Hole 9, Graham Blakeway.

Third Place, Janice O’Brien (36) Bryan Watson (27) – 63 Points.

Second place, David Swann (29), Paddy O’Brien (34) – 63 points C/B.

First place, Ian Burroughs (37), Mike Davies (30) – 67 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Graham Blakeway, Bryan Watson, David Swann, Mike Davies, Ian Burroughs, Kenneth O’Brien, Janice O’Brien, Paddy O’Brien.

David Swann