Campoverde Theatre Group Donate to Para Ti Mujer

Campoverde Theatre Group took time out from their rehearsals for their next show Supper on the West End to donate to the Para Ti Mujer Charity.

Products for babies and children, and personal hygiene products for women were purchased and a number of filled bags were presented to Nadine and Thomas Davison from the Para Ti Mujer charity by the theatre group.

The Para Ti Mujer group work closely with Carritas, Casa Sufina, Reach Out and individual women and families, especially families affected by domestic violence. Nadine and Thomas were delighted with the donation and informed theatre group members that the goods would be distributed to needy women and families.

Campoverde Theatre Group are excited about their next production Supper on the West End that will feature well loved shows from the West End.

Shows like 42 Street, Fiddler on the Roof are once again delighting audiences on the West End as they undergo yet another revival to charm this generation of theatre goers, these show along with Oliver, West Side Story, Singing in the Rain, amongst others, will be featured in our next Supper Show at the Olympia Restaurant at Mil Palmeras.

This show will follow a similar formula to the very successful Supper on Broadway show that we staged last September. Well loved songs and scenes from West End shows will be sung, danced or presented in short sketches.

Dates for the show are Thursday 19th, Friday 20th and Saturday 21st September. Campoverde Theatre Group will again be returning to the Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmeras which has proved such an excellent venue for our last two shows.

Tickets can be obtained from the Olympia or contact Pat on 626 772 256. The price is for the show and a one course meal is 12€