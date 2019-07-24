Atkinson’s Ruby Years

Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader Sports reporter Andrew Atkinson kicks off his FORTIETH football season in 2019 – having interviewed a plethora of world stars, including late legends, Sir Bobby Robson, Sir Tom Finney and John Charles.

Andrew, 61, has reported for all major national newspaper titles in Britain, covering Premier League, Championship, and division 1 and 2 football league games.

From Juninho to Keegan, Best to Ball, Andrew, who spoke to Spain and Florentina Serie A Ladies football ace, San Javier born Marta Penalver this summer, has four decades of talking to the stars in his locker.

Los Montesinos resident Andrew will be reporting live from grounds during the 2019-20 season, in the Valencia Regional Preferente and 1st and 2nd Regional Group teams.

Andrew will be reporting on teams, including Racing San Miguel, Sporting Saladar, Benijofar, San Fulgencio, Atletico Catral, CD Dolores, CD Altet, Santa Pola, AC Torrellano, Monforte CF, CF Rafal, CD Montesinos and CD Murada.

Andrew, pictured interviewing England 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick against Germany in a 4-2 victory at Wembley, said: “After 40 years’ reporting on football, I’m ready to go again for the 2019-20 campaign!”.