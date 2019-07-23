New speed camera installed on Torrevieja stretch of N 332

The Ministry of Development has recently installed a new speed camera on the southern stretch of the N 332 between kilometers 56 and 57, just after the link for the access road to the Torrevieja salt flats.

With an average vehicle passage of 43,000 vehicles a day It is one of the most heavily used sections of the road throughout the year, that often exceeds fifty thousand vehicles a day during the summer.

The unit, which is mounted on a concrete base, will be powered by solar energy, although it is not yet thought to house the actual camera.

A spokesman for DGS said that the measure has been introduced in an effort to combat excessive speed although, as a regular user, the weight of traffic rarely allows drivers the opportunity to drive over the 60kmh limit.

However, neither of the two cameras – the one installed in December 2017 and the camera that has just appeared, are equipped to report the state of traffic to the DGT in real time.