‘My people’ do not want me – ex-Monte star Dani

Former CD Montesinos player Dani O’Rourke feels that he been snubbed by the club – after being left in the wilderness – ahead of the 2019-20 season.

“Given the situation that CD Montesinos have not contacted me I could not wait any longer,” Dani told me.

CD Montesinos, relegated to the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 8 last season, have retained a plethora of players and made signings under new manager Jesus Santander.

“I am aware that CD Montesinos have signed former players – but I don’t know who they are,” said Dani, who departed Sporting Saladar at the end of last season.

“Other teams have shown an interest in signing me – nine – of which are awaiting an answer,” said Dani.

“After several meetings I could not wait anymore – and that left me with the message that ‘my people’ do not want me anymore,” said Dani.

“Therefore I will go to a team that want me,” said Dani, who left CD Montesinos three years ago, in a move to Almoradi.

“I have not been told anything by CD Montesinos – with the date approaching of all the teams closing signings – ahead of pre-season,” said Dani.

“My mind is set to join San Fulgencio in the 1st Regional, where I have held talks with manager Fernando,” said Dani.

CD Montesinos have announced the 2019-20 squad: Carlos, Manu, Morante, Dimitry, Fernando, German, Maccan, Josema, Carlos Lorente, Alfredo, Diego. Luis Toledano, Alex Pamies, Pastor, Santos, Gonzalo, Nicolas Chupov, Lucas, and Diego Barroso.

During pre-season manager Santander will be spending his holidays running the rule over youth players, who can be registered with the CD Montesinos youth side, and available for selection in a limited number of first team games during the forthcoming season.