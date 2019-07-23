Mama Mia! Here we go AGAIN

If you´re a fan of the music of ABBA, then Torrevieja´s International Auditorium is the place to go for a spectacular event on 9 August.

Tickets are already on sale for Abba Live TV, a dramatized concert that honours the Swedish quartet, with discounts available for the “Friends” of the auditorium.

This show is billed as “not a simple tribute”, but an “unforgettable show”, as Abba Live TV creates a montage that begins the moment you enter the doors of the auditorium, where you are immersed into the feeling of being part of the recording of a television show, turning the stage into a set full of cameras, technical equipment and with a presenter, a charismatic showman, all ready to play their part in the magical illusion.

Abba Live TV is an unforgettable show, with a visually stunning staging, and dramatically fun, with incredible voices, impressive choreographies, comic moments and, above all, good live music.

The show starts at 10 p.m. on August 9, and with the show likely to sell out quickly, especially when word starts to spread, like jungle drums – Can you hear the drums – It´s a good idea to get your tickets early.