LaMangaTorre CC draw against Madrid in Torrevieja

By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC and Madrid United drew in their T20 second fixture at Torrevieja – in a nail-biting encounter – with LMTCC needing a single run for victory.

A loopy ball on middle-leg was hit onto the pad of LMTCC’s Tommy Knowles, with Madrid’s team up screaming, in what seemed an enternity, awaiting, and a long stare from Knowles.

With bowlers on their knees, the umpire lifted his finger, giving lbw, the game tied and points shared.

“It was a great end to the game with some good performances from the players, with both bat and ball,” LMTCC’s Kieran Wood told me.

Madrid gained an emphatic win in the first T20 game (report in July 21 editions) leading to LMTCC players G. Neve and V. Vuneja being replaced by K. Wood and A. Singh.

Madrid United won the toss and elected LaMangaTorre CC to ball.

Kieran Wood returning to captaincy opened the bowling with deputee A. Singh, and youngster Connor Wood.

Singh’s two overs went for 14, with C. Wood claiming the wicket of Akmal, with a rare caugt behind (at Torrevieja) J. Kinsella snatching the opportunity. Seven runs came from C. Woods’ two overs. Score: 21/1 off 4 overs.

Culshaw came into the attack, keeping the batsmen quiet, until a loose ball dragged down, was edged by Waheed and taken cleanly by K. Wood, at mid-off.

Culshaw gained a wicket, prior to injury forcing him to come out of the bowling attack. A. Court, replacing Culshaw, claimed his first wicket, with a leading edge from Hafeez, chipping the ball back in taking the catch. Court figures: 1-12.

Hunt bowled three overs, before being taken off, with 18 runs against and no wicket. T. Knowles and P. Fletcher returned to the attack to turn their arm over, but an array of wides and high no balls prooved costly, going for 41 between them, in four overs. Knowles 16 off 2; Fletcher 25 off 2.

In the last four overs of the innings C. Wood returned to the attack, with Pawitter Singh getting his first shot with the ball. Both claimed a wicket in their first over, Wood caught behind, and Singh clean bowling.

The duo struck again, both claiming a wicket in their second overs. Wood clean bowling, for his third wicket, and Singh claiming a wicket, lbw.

The bowlers claiming two wickets each in the death. Wood deemed more expensive, going for 17 off his two overs, with Singh 6.

Score: 20 overs 125/8. C. Wood (3-24) off 4 overs and P. Singh 2-6 off 2 overs.

LaMangaTorre CC, shell shocked in being all out for 50 against MU in the first T20, saw a change in the batting order with Am. Singh opening with T. Culshaw.

Singh bowled out in the first over – for a double Duck of the day. Ar. Singh went in at three, for his batting debut, hitting a couple of runs, before Ahsan struck with his second wicket, with a clean bowl.

Pawitter Singh went in at four, looking to continue good form, but was out, after a bowling change in bringing on Jamshed, saw him walk out, bowled. Score: 21/3 off 5 overs.

Kinsella was given a new role, batting at five, with just over 100 runs needed off 15 overs. The partnership grew, passing the 50 mark, onto 80.

With nine overs to go a caught behind chance, off T. Culshaw was dropped by the keeper.

Shouts around the field from Madrid United confused Culshaw, to thinking that a ‘yes’was called from non-striker J. Kinsella.

Strolling up the wicket to find Kinsella unmoved, attempting to dive back, being short of a throw from a direct hit from the keeper, with Culshaw having to walk (23).

Hunt, in at six, was also sent back three balls later, via lbw. T. Knowles, in at seven, saw J. Kinsella play a good shot down the ground – caught at the fouth attempt! (29) three wickets falling, for no runs.

Wood in at eight, to assist T. Knowles, the batsmen putting their heads down in knocking the runs off. 14 runs added, before the wicket of Wood fell, bowled. Score: 94/7 with 6 overs left.

Fletcher went in, with a run a ball needed. Boundaries and good batting took LaMangaTorre CC over the 110 mark.

A wide, bowled down the leg side, went to third man and the batsmen took a simple single. With the grass being rough P. Fletcher questioned a second run, and heard a ‘yes’ call, but not from Knowles, being left outside his crease by a good throw to the stumps.

Connor Wood, in at 10, with 13 runs to win, from 19 balls, was given out lbw first ball. Two golden ducks for the youngster.

Knowles and A. Court needed to score 13, from 18 balls to win. Knowles worked hard, with the runs creeping towards 126.

A cut-shot from Knowles, that run away for four, with a couple of wides, left the scores at 125, and a draw.

*The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader full match coverage, news and photographs of LaMangaTorre CC throughout the season.