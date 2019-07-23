Grandparents are taking a more and more active role in caring for their grandchildren and offer so much love, support and help for their families, which is why they are recognised on National Grandparents Day on July 26th.

To celebrate all their hard work and give back to them, Specsavers Ópticas are offering the following eye health advice for grandparents

How to protect older eyes

Good vision is essential for living a full life and keeping up with the grandchildren. Specsavers Ópticas advises everyone over the age of 80 to have an eye test at least once a year as older eyes are susceptible to certain changes which can be detected during an eye test. Some of the most common issues to affect the eyes after the age of 65 include cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration. So be aware of any changes in your vision and visit your optician as soon as you notice any changes.

Glaucoma is caused by a build-up of fluid within the eye, which increases pressure and damages the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. If not caught and treated early, this causes permanent vision loss, yet as vision damage occurs gradually it can be hard to spot without an eye test. Make sure you are getting your eyes tested regularly. Check that it includes an eye pressure test (tonometry) which can identify glaucoma in the early stages and that your optician uses the latest technology to ensure that the eyes are healthy.

Looking after your Grandchildren’s Eyes

If you are looking after your grandchildren on a regular basis, you need to think about how to keep their eyes healthy and protect against injuries. Here are a few important tips to follow:

Protect their eyes when playing sports – Sport-related injuries are the biggest single cause of accidental eye injury in children. High-risk sports and activities are the main culprits such as anything using small fast projectiles, contact sports and cycling. We recommend that children or adults who are taking part in any activities, considered high risk, should wear protective eye wear.

Choose toys carefully – Many toys can cause eye injuries including scratches to the cornea, ulcers, traumatic cataracts, bleeding and retinal detachment. Specsavers Ópticas advise against buying toys which shoot dangerous projectiles such as bullets, darts or balls, toy wands, swords and laser pointers.

Limit Screen Time – Across the nine Specsavers Ópticas stores in Spain we have noticed an increase in eye problems, particularly short-sightedness, in children and believe it could be related to the excessive use of digital devices. We advise you to limit screen time, make sure that kids get plenty of time outside and that they have regular eye tests from the age of six to maintain good vision.

Comprehensive eye tests including health checks are free at Specsavers Ópticas.