Odds-on favourite Enable (4-6) in Ascot King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes rapped by Gosden

By Andrew Atkinson

ODDS-on favourite Enable (4-6) in Saturday’s King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot has been slammed by trainer John Gosden.

“The betting industry has put Enable at a price that they don’t want anyone to be backing her,” rapped Gosden.

“I see Enable as an even money chance, in the field that she is running against,” said Gosden.

Enable’s jockey Frankie Dettori had course bookies running scared at Royal Ascot in June – after riding four winners – leaving them counting heavy losses from their satchels, along with High Street and Online betting companies.

Enable, five years old, is unbeaten since April 2017, and Gosden said: “I’m sure that pricing her where she is, is not realistic to her chances. But it is realistic for them (bookies).”

Enable was successful in winning the King George in 2017, and Gosden said: “She won it as a three year old filly – getting weight from the others.”

Enable goes head-to-head with leading contenders Crystal Ocean (11-4) and Anthony Van Dyke (15-2), the latter winner of the 2019 Derby at Epsom in June, the Ballydoyle, Aidan O’Brien trained horse ridden by Seamie Heffernan.

“It’s a little different when you’re older – and you’ve got a Derby winner, getting weight,” said Gosden, of this weekend’s Classic.

On King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes opposition, Gosden also points to Crystal Ocean, saying: “Crystal Ocean ran a blinder in the race in 2018, and won the Prince of Wales well. So this is no penalty- kick – absolutely not.”

On Italian talisman jockey Dettori, who he threw a lifeline after a ban and snub within racing – after being banned for allegedly taking cocaine – Gosden knows only too well about the pitfalls, within the Sport of Kings.

“Frankie Dettori is riding well – at the moment – focused in the zone and full of confidence.

“But it doesn’t mean that there’s not a banana skin, round every corner,” said cautious Gosden.

*Betting: King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot. Enable 4-7, Crystal Ocean 11-4, Anthony Van Dyke 15-2, Defoe 9-1, Waldgeist 14-1, Cheval Grand 20-1. 50-1 bar.

