Los Montesinos is my home – Vazquinho

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

CD MONTESINOS legendary player Vazquinho has exclusively spoken to me following his departure from his home town club in a move to Racing San Miguel.

“I have a lot of wonderful memories of playing at CD Montesinos,” Brazilian born Vazquinho told me.

Following his shock move to arch rivals Racing San Miguel ahead of the 2019-20 season, Vazquinho said: “The decision to leave was difficult.

“But, I felt it was the right time in my career to have a change of club – a fresh challenge.”

Vazquinho has moved across town to Racing San Miguel, who play in the Valencia 1st Regional G8, after his third spell at CD Montesinos.

Vazquinho, affectionately known as ‘Vaz’, said: “CD Montesinos gave me a lot. And I take with me memories of the affection of the people. They have showed me a lot.”

Vazquinho, who returned to CD Montesinos for a third time in 2014, in a move from Sporting Saladar, said: “I will look ahead now towards my future. And the challenges at Racing San Miguel.”

Vazquinho, married with two children, is a former Player of the Season, and leading goalscorer, at CD Montesinos, during an illustrious career at the Alicante based club.

“Every game I saw the people supporting the team. Rallying us on,” said Vazquinho.

Vazquinho – Evanildo Batista Barreira – added: “I want to thank all for their love. Especially Eddie Cagigao (supporters club President) who was always first class. A respected and fanatical uncle.”

CD Montesinos, under new manager Jesus Santander, and new club President Alfredo, failed in their bid to keep Vazquinho at the club.

Vazquinho ended in saying: “Los Montesinos is my home. I will be thankful for evermore.

“CD Montesinos is my house, my casa. And I will miss them.”