This coming weekend the San Juan annual beach rugby tournament will be taking place on Saturday 27 July with teams taking part form all over the area, from Albacete to Denia.

This is the 22nd tournament that they have done and has gradually got bigger every year.

I will also be down there with the rugby shirts all ready for the Rugby World Cup as well as at Zoco market on Sunday.

So come on down for a great day of rugby on the beach and enjoying the sun at the same day, the perfect rugby day.