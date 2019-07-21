BY STEVE HIBBERD

Peacocks petanca club held 2 prestigious charity open tournaments in July. First up was a mens triple competition, then a fortnight later, ladies doubles took centre stage. Attached photo shows ladies double winners Sue Ward and Jumilla Nilsson, being presented with trophies by Peacocks committee members Irene Tolson and Jackie Lowton. A figure of 208 euros was raised in July for local charities.

Peacocks Reds finished 3rd place in div 2 of the Sunshine Radio petanca summer league.

Club mornings for social petanca are every Tuesday, when newcomers are welcome. The club is situated within the grounds of Restaurante El Paraiso, N332, Guardamar.

For the forthcoming Las Salinas and Sunshine Radio winter leagues, Peacocks have entered 4 teams.