MAGNIFICENT SEVEN ARRIVE AT THADER ROJALES

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Having only recently lost 7 key players from last season to Redovan, Thader Rojales have replaced them with players of similar experience and ability. And there are still more to come! Manager Jon Ortega is aiming at a squad of 21 players, hoping to sign a further 6 before the seasons opener on 1 September.

Goalkeeper Sergio Zafra joins from nearby preferente side Almoradi. Born in Orihuela, 22 year old Zafra has previously played with Ontinyent and Crevillente, hell bent on making the no 1 jersey his own.

Right back Vicente Boix is well known to Torry fans. Son of CD Torrevieja most successful president, Vicente was a firm favourite for 7 years, before moving to Almoradi last season. Thader fans are in for a treat, for Vicente gives 100% every game he plays, which bar suspension should be the vast majority available.

Experienced centre back Jorge Majica has had many seasons playing at preferente div level. Jorge is a no nonsense defender, who has notched up many games (and bookings!) over the years.

Borja Cortes joins from CFI Alicante. Midfielder Borja has vast experience at div 2B and div 3 level, plus more recently in preferente div.

Also arriving from CFI Alicante is veteran Rafa Gomez. Like Borja, Rafa has also played higher level football, scoring regularly from midfield and forward positions. Both men have had stints at Torrevieja, amongst other local clubs.

Christian Sabariego, better known as Saba, joins from Sporting Saladar. A real utility man, he can play virtually anywhere in the outfield.

Returning to Thader following a year at Redovan, is prolific goal scorer Jose Peinado. A serious knee injury meant reduced playing time last season, but now he is fit and raring to go.