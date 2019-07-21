14-1 shot Spirit Power wins at Haydock

- That’s the Spirit – fromthehorsesmouth.tips
By Andrew Atkinson fromthehorsesmouth.tips racing correspondent
SPIRIT Power, formerly with Joseph O’Brien, trained by Eric Alston, was successful for the first time on grass when winning at Haydock at 14-1 selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips
“We were looking for an all-weather race, but couldn’t find one suitable,” Longton, Preston based Alston told me.
“We hadn’t intended to run on grass but Spirit Power was going so well at home, we decided to run him,” said Edges Farm Stables ace Alston.
Spirit Power, ridden by Phil Dennis, a winner on the all weather at Southwell, was priced at 33-1 in ante post betting leading up to the race.
“Spirit Power does put his head up a bit – but once he settled and got ahead he was away,” said Alston.
“He hadn’t shown a great deal on grass, but he stayed on well. You’ve got to be up there,” said jockey Dennis.
“I’m sure he can win again on grass and that Mr Alston will pencil in something to go again,” said Dennis.
