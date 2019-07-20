Torrevieja Health to Sponsor Jennifer Colino Gymnastics Club

The Gymnastics Club Jennifer Colino and Torrevieja Salud have signed a sponsorship agreement in which the Torrevieja Department of Health will become the main sponsor for the 2019-2020 season. Jennifer Colino, signed the agreement with Pedro Munuera, financial director of the University Hospital of Torrevieja last week.

Jennifer highlighted the deal saying that “this is a very important agreement for our club, as it will allow us to continue growing and supporting the athletic careers of our young gymnasts”. Pedro Munuera aded that with this collaboration “the hospital is gradually increasing its support of local athletes”.